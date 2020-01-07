BOSS going on until January 21

BOSS started on January 2 until January 21 said Business Permit and Licensing Office and Regulatory Enforcement Monitoring Unit (BPLO-REM) head Ma. Theresa Rodriguez.

The city government’s Business One Stop Shop (BOSS) has to ease the processing and renewal of permits of business establishments in Puerto Princesa.

BOSS started on January 2 until January 21 said Business Permit and Licensing Office and Regulatory Enforcement Monitoring Unit (BPLO-REM) head Ma. Theresa Rodriguez.

Rodriguez announced Monday that their office hours for the BOSS will be extended until 8 p.m. to accommodate all applicants and renewals.

“Nagsimula na tayo sa BOSS noong January 2, pero wala tayong weekend kaya this coming week ay we are glad to announce that we will be accepting applications during the weekend. Then office hours will be extended until 8 p.m. para ma-accommodate natin lahat ng mga new application or renewal,” Vicente said.

BOSS gathers all government agencies in one area needed for the renewal and new application of permits, such as Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Social Security System (SSS), PAG-IBIG, local Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), City Mayor’s Office (CMO), and all other concerned offices.

Rodriguez said that the system aims to simplify the processing of permits.

“Inaanyayahan natin ang lahat na pumunta na dito sa ating opisina. Nandito na lahat ng mga opisina kasama ang fire, DTI para mas mapabilis ang pag-proseso ng ating mga permits,” Vicente said.

She also said that processing of permits will be done in three steps: submission of unified forms and requirements to BPLO, paying taxes and regulatory fees at the cash and receipts division of the City Treasurer’s Office and claiming business permits at the BPLO.

Requirements for the new applications are barangay clearance, proof of registration, contract of the lease while for renewal are barangay clearance, the basis for computing taxes, fees, and taxes (ITR and audited financial statement).

Aside from this, BPLO will also impose a penalty for those who will process their permits after the given schedule.

