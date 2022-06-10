The June Bootids meteor shower and the solstice are the astronomical events to be observed this month, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) astronomical diary.

The meteor shower produced by the comet 7P/Pons-Winnecke will be active from June 22 to July 27, with its peak occurring around June 27. The number of visible meteors increases as radiance becomes higher in the sky at around 8:00 in the evening.

This meteor shower can be observed without the aid of any special equipment, such as a telescope or binoculars. PAGASA also noted that the nearing new moon phase will cause minimal interference.

“Maximize the viewing experience by choosing a dark observation site away from the city lights under clear and moonless sky conditions,” PAGASA advised observers.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the comet 7P/Pons-Winnecke orbits the sun once every 6.37 years.

Meanwhile, aside from the meteor shower, the June Solstice will be observed on June 21. The sun will reach its most northerly point resulting in the longest daytime to be experienced. NASA defines solstice as “sun stands still” in Latin, where it happens in the months of June and December.