A book just off the press, English Odds & Ends by Ferdinand Virgilio “Ding” A. Aguila, dispels the notion that writing is an elusive talent reserved for the gifted. It is a handy resource for those wanting to effectively communicate in the English medium.

“English Odds & Ends” is a collection of writing and language tips for both experienced authors and those just starting out, offering refreshing insights, writing techniques, and inspiration to refine one’s writing abilities, overcome challenges, and achieve their goals.

“We used to be very comfortable with English, and my objective with this book was to help bring that comfort back, whether in writing or speaking,” Aguila explained. Throughout the book, he seeks to give back while fostering a positive impact on the way people communicate and express themselves with confidence and clarity.

Aguila is a professional writer and communications consultant with extensive experience working in the government and private sector. His approach to writing is direct with no frills, a trait that you find common among those who grew up in a manual typewriter and had to think thrice before they punch the keys.

Aguila recently held an intimate book signing event at the University Hotel in UP Diliman last July 23, in front of friends, family, and colleagues from over two decades of working in the private and public sectors.

An advocate of simple writing, Aguila hopes that the book serves as a guide for those who wish to improve their writing, whether in academics, governance, or daily communication in a language that is clear and understood by all.

This book is not just a perfect addition to one’s library but is also wonderful gift idea to writers you know who need it. The book is available for sale @ P250/copy at the Palawan News office in Mercado de San Miguel, Brgy. San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City. It is also available at Shopee and through Facebook https://www.facebook.com/EnglishOddsandEndsbyDingAguila