(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

Authorities in Puerto Princesa discovered the body of a deceased man floating in a river early Sunday evening in Purok Duongan, Barangay Irawan, in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Ardy Casuncad Tañeza, according to a report from the City Police Station 2 (PS 2).

Personnel from PS 2 found Tañeza’s body after responding to calls made by a concerned citizen around 7:20 p.m. on May 21, leading to an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

During the initial investigation, witness Jessica Hamora revealed that she had noticed a man floating in the middle of the river. She approached the riverbank, confirming that the body was indeed that of Tañeza.

The report stated that upon realizing the gravity of the situation, she sought assistance from nearby residents to summon help.

The barangay tanods (village watchmen) coordinated with the witness and lifted the body out of the water.

An initial inspection of the body was conducted by the Incident Officer on Case (IOC). Surprisingly, no signs of struggle or any visible open wounds were found on the body.

