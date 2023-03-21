The body of an unidentified man was found on Monday morning along the shores of Brgy. Bato-Bato in Narra town.

According to the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO), residents discovered the body at about 9 a.m., but the Narra municipal police were only alerted about it when barangay captain Ernesto Ferrer notified them approximately 11:38 a.m.

The body is estimated to be “one and a half meters tall” and in a condition of decomposition.

It was unknown how long the cadaver had been in the area or where it came from before being discovered.

