During the pandemic, people became reliant on digital solutions, which have since become an integral part of everyday lives. With less physical interaction, transactions are more convenient and secure.

Emelie M. Obedoza was inspired by this to open Bodegatel, a one-stop digital solution store with bodega prices in Puerto Princesa’s southern barangays. Customers from barangays located in this side of the city will not have to travel more than a half hour to reach the store, as it is located in Barangay Sta. Monica near Talipapa and Butterfly Garden.

“Ang daming changes during the pandemic, limited na ang mga galaw ng mga tao. Nag-o-offer kami sa kanila ng digital solutions tulad ng GCash, nagmi-message na lang sila sa page namin. Ang pinakamabenta talaga ay load wallet, GCash at bills payment,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Services offered by Bodegatel in a single clock of a finger.

From operating a sari-sari store, Emilie saw an opportunity with digital services as the pandemic started in 2020, a period where everyone is reliant on cashless and less physical transactions.

With a single click of a finger, Bodegatel facilitates a variety of transactions such as load wallet for Globe and Smart, bills payment like PALECO, PPC water bill, CGNAL & GSAT PayTV loading and more. The store accepts G-Cash transactions, sells prepaid wi-fi modems, prepaid SIMCARDS and provides retail loading.

“Mostly dito sa barangay at sa mga kalapit-barangay nanggagaling mga customers namin. May taga Bgy. Sicsican at Bgy. Irawan. Sa ngayon G-Cash talaga pinakamaraming transactions kasi hindi na sila pumupunta ng bayan at pumila ng mahaba sa labas. Dito walang hassle, saglit lang ang transactions, minutes lang,” Emily said.

Emelie Obedoza, owner, assures prices of products and services offered by Bodegatel are affordable at bodega price level.

“Nandito na lahat ng services. Mga customers namin mostly sari-sari store owners, estudyante at mga online sellers. Lahat na may need ng cashless payment—meron pa mga taga Bgy. Napsan na pumupunta rito. Iyong iba na dati sa San Jose new market naglo-load, nalaman na rin nila na meron na rito. Minsan ‘yong mga taga-south, bumibili din ng physical stocks namin like prepaid wi-fi modems at simcards at bodega price, she added.

Through its Facebook page, the store also caters to the needs of customers all over Palawan at bodega costs. The store is open Monday through Sunday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., near Sta. Monica Talipapa.

Bodegatel is open from Monday to Sunday, 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

She plans to open a branch in Brgy. Tiniguiban after almost two years with Bodegatel, and will eventually add a travel and tours business after the tourism economy stabilizes.

To know more about their product and services, just like their FB Page- https://www.facebook.com/BTdigitalsolutions or call their hotline number- 0966.639.5552.