The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Friday warned the public, particularly overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) against a modus operandi in the sending and processing of balikbayan boxes.

In a Facebook post, the BOC reminded Filipinos working abroad who are planning to send balikbayan boxes to their loved ones back home, to be cautious against the modus of freight forwarders including in the countries they are currently employed.

“Based on the BOC reports received from OFWs, there are consolidators or international freight forwarders abroad charging processing fees at a low rate and promising to deliver the balikbayan boxes in ultimate consignees in the Philippines. But in fact, their partner deconsolidators or local freight forwarders here in the Philippines received no funds to process and release from the BOC the said balikbayan boxes,” the bureau said.

In compliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive, the BOC assured the public that they are in constant communication with the Door-to-Door Consolidators Association of the Philippines (DDCAP) to ensure that their families and relatives here receive their parcels that have been affected by this unscrupulous activity.

The BOC also urged the public to be critical and wary of this type of exploitation.

At the same time, the public is advised to email their queries at, cares@customs.gov.ph and to follow its social media accounts for the latest advisories and reminders, FB:@BureauOfCustomsPH, IG: customs.ph and Twitter: @customs.ph (PNA)

