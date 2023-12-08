The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Friday reminded the public to be vigilant against online scammers amid the Christmas season shopping frenzy.

In a social media post, the BOC advised shoppers to be careful in transacting online.

They can validate receipts and track packages, and other documents with the BOC or the nominated courier through https://parceltracking.customs.gov.ph/kiosk.php.

“Verify if the named courier is in the list of the Department of Trade and Industry’s Accredited Courier/Seafreight Forwarders: https://www.dti.gov.ph/konsyumer/accredited-seafreight-forwarders/,” the BOC added.

Scammers usually pretend to be Customs representatives to convince buyers to pay for a clearance fee and deposit it to a personal bank account, mobile wallets or money remittance centers.

The BOC reminded that duties and taxes on parcels can only be paid and collected through its accredited banks, postal money order or directly to its cashiers upon pickup or before delivery of the parcel.

The bureau said dubious transactions should be reported to the following:

–Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, Col. Lagman St., Bagong Lipunan ng Camp Crame, Quezon City; or call Complaint Action Center hotline 0998-5988116; https://www.facebook.com/anticybercrimegroup; and email addresses pnp.anticybercrimegroup@gmail.com or infoacg@pnp.gov.ph;

–Department of Justice – Office of the Cybercrime, 3rd Floor, De Las Alas Bldg., Department of Justice, P. Faura St., Ermita Manila; DOJ website: www.doj.gov.ph: e-mail address cybercrime@doj.gov.ph. (PNA)