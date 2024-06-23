Personnel from the Coast Guard Sub Station Agutaya and Coast Guard Sub Station Algeciras rescued yesterday, June 22, around 20 individuals after their boat sank near Oco Island in Barangay Diit, Agutaya, Palawan.

A post on social media by the Coast Guard Eastern Palawan stated that the owner and operator of MBCA Jef recounted their departure from Barangay Concepcion, Agutaya, heading to Cuyo with the passengers on board. However, their boat was hit by large waves, causing it to develop a hole and eventually sink.

Coast Guard Sub Station Agutaya and Coast Guard Sub Station Algeciras personnel responded to the scene to rescue the passengers. They were taken to the Rural Health Unit of Agutaya for medical evaluation.

At around 10 a.m. yesterday, a post was made requesting assistance for the persons aboard the motor banca. A private message was also sent to Palawan News via Messenger to relay the information.