The owner of the fishing boat that was rammed by a Chinese-flagged cargo vessel has confirmed that she accepted the settlement but refused to divulge the amount paid by the company.

Jaziel Juano, the owner of the Ruel J fishing boat, stated that she has accepted the settlement offered by MV Hai Tang 8 for the damages to her boat and the one-month loss of income she incurred.

The damages were assessed by Pandiman Philippines, Incorporated, a maritime services company. The assessment was conducted in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard in Sablayan and was initiated by Taihang Shipping Company Limited, the company operating MV Hai Tang 8.

“Sa loss of income ko, hindi talaga yun ang dineclare ko kasi good for four months yun pero naibigay daw nila agad at nagtawad din sila,” Juano said in a telephone interview with Palawan News.

“So doon sa damage sa bangka hindi hila nagtawad pero doon sa loss of income, one month lang ang binigay nila (instead na four months), she added.

Juano, who had to travel to Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro to personally oversee the process, also stated that she accepted the offer because she did not want to prolong the process and was eager to recover from the losses quickly.

The boat is currently undergoing repairs, which she estimates will take about a month.

“Yung body may slight na tama lang din naman at hindi rin talaga malaki ang damage pero yung katig ang nasira talaga and then yung makina under overhaul kasi matagal din bago sya naiahon dahil may mga proseso pa na asikasuhin,” Juano explained.

She further said the five crew who were aboard the pump boat when the incident happened – Junrey Sardan, Ryan Jay Daus, Bryan Pangatungam, Cristian Arizala, and Joshua Barbas – are also still in Sablayan and are assisting her husband with the repair works.