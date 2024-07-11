Around 52 fishermen from Batangas were arrested for illegal fishing near Canaron Island, Barangay Cabunlawan, Linapacan, at approximately 1:50 p.m. on July 9 on board the F/B Delbert 1.

Among those arrested were the owner of the fishing boat, Maria Rodelia Li, the boat captain, Gregorio Abong, the boat engineer identified as Rostan Serapino, and the master fisherman, Gilbert Malaras, all residents of Nasugbu, Batangas.

The arrests were made due to the lack of documents showing they were permitted to fish in the waters of Linapacan.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered four sets of air compressors, 18 pieces of improvised fins and diving masks, approximately 100 kilograms of fresh fish, and other equipment.