The owner and fishermen of F/B Gem-Ver, the Filipino fishing vessel rammed by a Chinese trawler near the Recto Bank three years ago, have received full compensation amounting to PHP6 million.

“Full compensation has already been made in favor of the vessel owner and the fishermen,” Justice Undersecretary Adrian Ferdinand Sugay told reporters Wednesday.

Sugay said they received payment last May 16.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra last April said the parties have agreed to a PHP6-million compensation.

Twenty-two Filipino fishermen were abandoned in open seas after their vessel was rammed by steel-hulled Yuemaobinyu 42212 in the early morning of June 9, 2019, causing it to sink.

The boat left San Jose, Occidental Mindoro on May 29, or 11 days before the collision.

Vietnamese fishermen rescued them and turned them over to Philippine Navy ship BRP Ramon Alcaraz.

The Chinese vessel may have been sent to the disputed waters on enforcement duty, according to a study of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative in Washington.

But the Chinese maintained it was a mere accident involving two fishing boats. (PNA)