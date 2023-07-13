A 33-year-old boarding house owner died after he was stabbed in early Wednesday morning in Purok Maglaum, Barangay Mangingisda, Puerto Princesa City.

According to the initial police investigation, Alwin Glori was stabbed and killed around 12:30 a.m. on July 12 in the said barangay. The identified suspects in the incident are brothers Michael Mahinay, 34, and Ryan Mahinay, 22.

It allegedly began while Alwin and a certain Arjay Nava were drinking at the victim’s residence. Upon exhausting their liquor supply, they ventured outside, hoping that nearby stores were still open.

It was during this time that they allegedly came across the Mahinay brothers, who were drinking by the roadside. Due to the late hour and the unavailability of stores, the victims expressed their desire to join the Mahinay brothers. Subsequently, a disagreement arose, possibly stemming from their refusal, which escalated into a commotion and ultimately led to a physical altercation.

Ryan, appearing to be at a disadvantage during the confrontation, allegedly resorted to getting a knife and stabbing Alwin and Arjay. But the latter managed to flee the scene and seek assistance.

The police report stated that the stabbing incident was witnessed by a resident who informed investigators that he heard someone calling for help. Upon checking, the witness discovered Alwin lying on the ground, being stabbed.

The victim’s brother, Walter Glori, reportedly became aware of the situation upon hearing Arjay’s plea for help, prompting him to rush to the scene. He attempted to intervene and prevent the stabbing of his brother. However, his efforts were in vain as Alwin had already sustained fatal stab wounds.

Ryan was taken to the hospital with Arjay as he had stabbed himself accidentally, the report further stated. They were taken for treatment by the barangay tanods and personnel of the city mobile police force.

Both suspects were arrested, and Michael is currently in police custody, while Ryan remains in the hospital receiving medical treatment.