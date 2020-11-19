Board reso urges LGUs to forego Christmas parties

Board member Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez, author of the resolution, reminded local government offices to remain compliant with existing health protocols such as physical distancing to prevent virus transmission.

The provincial board has urged local governments to refrain from holding large public gatherings such as parties and events to celebrate the coming Christmas season, reminding them of the continued threat of COVID-19.

“It’s just to remind, especially the LGUs, this coming holiday season because there’ll be a lot of celebrations — Christmas parties and siyempre mga bisita ng mga kani-kaniyang mga kaibigan sa mga tahanan — to be vigilant on the risks of COVID-19 as the holiday season approaches,” Rodriguez said.

