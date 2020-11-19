Nov 19, 2020

Board reso urges LGUs to forego Christmas parties

Nov 19, 2020 Aira Genesa Magdayao

Board member Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez, author of the resolution, reminded local government offices to remain compliant with existing health protocols such as physical distancing to prevent virus transmission.

The provincial board has urged local governments to refrain from holding large public gatherings such as parties and events to celebrate the coming Christmas season, reminding them of the continued threat of COVID-19.

Board member Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez, author of the resolution, reminded local government offices to remain compliant with existing health protocols such as physical distancing to prevent virus transmission.

“It’s just to remind, especially the LGUs, this coming holiday season because there’ll be a lot of celebrations — Christmas parties and siyempre mga bisita ng mga kani-kaniyang mga kaibigan sa mga tahanan — to be vigilant on the risks of COVID-19 as the holiday season approaches,” Rodriguez said.

 

Tags: , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Aira Genesa Magdayao

is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.

See author's posts

More Stories

Fewer establishments using Christmas lights expected due to pandemic

Nov 19, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

USAID to fund water project for Negros Occidental, Sarangani, and Palawan

Nov 19, 2020 Celeste Anna Formoso

DepEd to provide financial aid to typhoon-hit teachers, personnel

Nov 19, 2020 Ma. Teresa Montemayor