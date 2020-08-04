Board pushes face-to-face learning in “low-risk” areas of Palawan

A resolution approved on Tuesday authored by board member Sharon Abiog-Onda, said that face-to-face classes should be allowed ini low risk areas.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has asked the Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan to identify “low-risk areas” in the province where face-to-face classes may be undertaken.

A resolution approved on Tuesday authored by board member Sharon Abiog-Onda, said that face-to-face classes should be allowed ini low risk areas.

“This move will be advantageous to the students who are eager to learn and never want to miss the chance and opportunity to continue learning amid the threatening spread of the coronavirus disease,” Onda said.

She also said that if youth and students are given the privilege to have the access, there will be greater possibilities and opportunities opening for them, allowing learners to access education.

Onda also said that face-to-face learning should be allowed in low risk areas because many poor families are not capable of purchasing the needed gadgets for distance learning.

The provincial board also approved two separate resolutions requesting telecommunication companies to provide fast and reliable internet service to cope up with the new normal in education and new work set-up in the province of Palawan.

