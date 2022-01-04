A Palawan provincial board member again slammed Northtech Builders and the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) for failing to finish the Maasin bridge in Brooke’s Point months after Typhoon Maring devastated the province’s southern area.

Board Member Cesareo Benedito stated in a privileged speech Tuesday that the contractor and the DPWH’s 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) were unable to complete the bridge project on December 21, as “promised”.

“Nangako ang contractor na tatapusin nila by December 21, pero as of December 31, when I was in Brooke’s Point ay hindi pa rin tapos. Siguro hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa rin tapos,” Benedito said.

He urged the provincial board to summon Northtech Builders and the 2nd DEO to explain this lapse at a question hour.

“Gusto nating malaman kung anong development doon, the contractor and district engineer should be invited in the next regular session,” he said.

When typhoon Maring ravaged southern Palawan in October last year, the detour in the Maasin River where the bridge is being built was wrecked, and the project itself was severely hampered.

Previously, board member Ryan Maminta, chair of the Committee on Public Works, Transportation, and Communications, said the P34-million project was meant to be completed in September 2021.