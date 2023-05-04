A provincial lawmaker has called out a shipping company for providing inadequate services to its passengers, which she believes is harming Palawan’s reputation as a top tourist destination.

During the regular session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Tuesday, Board Member Ma. Angela Sabando gave a privilege speech. She shared that she had experienced excellent service on a vessel that traveled the El Nido-Coron route during her trip to the town of Busuanga last week. However, when she boarded a different vessel for her return trip, she noticed something concerning.

“Sa aking pagbalik, ibang sasakyan ang nasakyan ko—ang Montenegro Shipping (On my return, I rode a different vessel—the Montenegro Shipping),” Sabando said.

“Ang di kaaya-aya habang pabalik ay ang mabahong amoy ng fuel sa cabin, ang mahinang airconditioning system, ang nag-iisang cr sa buong lantsa at ang tila napabayaang kalinisan ng lantsa (The unpleasant things during the return trip were the foul smell of fuel in the cabin, the weak air-conditioning system, the only comfort room on the entire vessel, and the seemingly neglected cleanliness of the vessel),” she narrated.

What’s even worse, she said, is that tourists who board the same ship to visit beautiful spots in Palawan have to suffer the same predicament.

“El Nido and Coron are premier tourist destinatios but we need to call the attention of management of liners and other public facilities to also deliver quality services to tourists,” Sabando emphasized.

She stated her desire to bring attention to the situation, particularly concerning tourism facilities and marine transportation operators, by calling the attention of the Provincial Tourism Council and the Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office.

Furthermore, during her recent trip to Busuanga, the first district board member observed the deteriorating condition of the animals at the Calauit Safari and Game Refuge, as well as the staff managing the island destination, which is under the provincial government’s management.

Sabando did not provide specific details about the conditions of the park and its management staff, but emphasized that the situation requires attention.

She suggested inviting officials from the Provincial Economic Enterprise and Development Office and the Provincial Tourism Office to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to shed light on the situation of the park and seek their recommendations.

