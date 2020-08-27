Board adopts move to fast track approval of telco tower applications

The resolution adopted an inter-agency circular calling for a streamlined guidelines for the issuance of permits, licenses and certificates for the construction of Passive Telecommunications Tower Infrastructure (PTTIs).

The provincial board on Tuesday passed a resolution supporting the national government’s move to fast track the issuance of local permits to planned telecommunications towers.

The resolution adopted an inter-agency circular calling for a streamlined guidelines for the issuance of permits, licenses and certificates for the construction of Passive Telecommunications Tower Infrastructure (PTTIs).

Board Member Ryan Maminta, author of the resolution, said their move is also in accordance with RA 11032 also known as the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007.

“The purpose of the memorandum is to streamline processes and requirements as to the application for permits, licenses, and clearances for the construction of shared PTTIs that will be constructed by the mobile network operations (MNO) and independent tower companies (ITCs) registered with the DICT,” Maminta said.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.