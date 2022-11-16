The Biodiversity Management Bureau (BMB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) urges both the government and the public sector to take action on the issues and challenges brought about by climate change.

In a recorded message, Natividad Bernardino, who is in charge of the BMB, stressed how important the environment is as a natural defense against natural disasters and disasters caused by people.

“The years that passed have been difficult due to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of climate change, such as Typhoon Odette that severely hit Palawan, specifically the PPSRNP and other protected areas,” she said.

“This event may also emphasize the importance of our nature and honor the men and women behind its management and protection,” she added.

Bernardino also talked about the ecosystem services that the city and its communities get from protecting and preserving the national park. These services help the city and its communities.

“The outstanding universal value and natural features of PPSRNP provide various ecosystem services through ecotourism, water, food, and other regulating functions, among others. May this precious resources be sustained for the present and future generations to come,” she said.

