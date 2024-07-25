Board Member Rafael Ortega has urged House Speaker and 3rd District Caretaker Rep. Martin Romualdez to extend financial assistance to students enrolled in agricultural courses at Western Philippines University (WPU).

In a resolution approved by the plenary body on Tuesday, Ortega emphasized the need for financial support as an intervention to encourage more enrollments in agriculture courses.

“Kinakailangan ng intervention at tulong sa mga gustong mag-aral pagdating sa agrikultura dahil alam po natin ang importansya ng agrikultura sa nation’s stability at food security,” he said.

During Ortega’s recent visit to Western Philippines University in Aborlan, Palawan, he noted a decline in agricultural program enrollment, as most freshmen students now prefer to take up other courses.

He stressed that supporting agricultural education plays a significant role in promoting food security and stability within the country.