Board Member Rafael Ortega called out sports authorities on Tuesday for their failure to ensure the timely release of allowances for athletes who competed in the Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City.

Ortega described the preparations of Palawan athletics officials for the games as “a fiasco,” criticizing their failure to promptly distribute the allowances of local athletes who participated in the annual games.

He pointed out that the funds were only released today, July, when most of the athletes had already returned to Palawan.

Asked if the athletes who advanced their allowed expenses would be able to get a refund, Ortega said, “makukuha nila ‘yan.”

Ortega stated that the province has allocated approximately ₱5-7 million to cover the athletes’ needs, including their flight tickets, meals, and incentives based on the medals they achieve.

He urged the relevant offices to conduct an investigation into the incident to identify the causes of these lapses, emphasizing the need to establish clear guidelines and protocols to prevent similar issues from arising in future sports competitions.

“Malalaman natin doon. Pag pakinggan ninyo, pag tinanong natin si DepEd, may sasabihin si DepEd. Pag pumunta dito ang capitol employees, may sasabihin yan. Pagsasabayin natin sila,” he said.