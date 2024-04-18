Members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan welcomed the appointment of Board Member Ferdinand Zaballa as the Liga ng mga Barangay national Vice-President for Legislative Affairs.

Zaballa was appointed as the Vice-President for Legislative Affairs upon the request of their national president Jessica Dy of Echague, Isabela, during their election on April 5 in Manila.

During the Sangguniang Panlalawigan regular session last Tuesday, April 16, Board Member Rafael Ortega Jr. said in a privilege speech that Zaballa’s appointment comes as an honor not only for the Liga ng mga Barangay and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan but also for the entire province of Palawan.

Ortega said the Liga plays an important role in policymaking considering that it is the largest local government association coming from the grassroots level and representing more than 42,000 barangays all over the country “that play a great role in all aspects of governance.”

“It is indeed an honor and pride for the province of Palawan wherein while pushing for the general interest of the more than 42,000 barangays nationwide, he can also do much for the 337 barangays of Palawan as well,” Ortega said.

“The position of the VP for Legislative Affairs is one of the most important positions in the national Liga (and) was favorably given to Board Member Zaballa by granting him appointment, believing in his experience, dedication and competence in public service,” he added.

Zaballa said it was not his plan and that his intention was to run for regional president but gave way for Marinduque.

“Our national President called me and told me that I need to represent the National Executive Board at the Senate and Congres for the lobbyng on certain issues,” he said.

“There is a pending bill right now in the Senate that will extend the term of offfice of barangay officials to fie or six years for two terms,” he added.