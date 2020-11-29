Blended learning in Rio Tuba gets support from nickel mining company

School supplies amounting to P129,624.64 were provided for the use of teachers and students by RTNMC, said community development organizer Jenny dela Vega.

Blended learning for the students of schools in Rio Tuba, Bataraza have received educational assistance from the partnership of Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) and officials of the barangay.

School supplies amounting to P129,624.64 were provided for the use of teachers and students by RTNMC, said community development organizer Jenny dela Vega.

Barangay Rio Tuba also gave its counterpart to purchase more supplies to cover blended learning needs in five schools.

“Ito ay school supplies pero ang nangyari ay binuo siya para sa bond paper at hinati into five schools, ganoon ang nangyari. One time assistance lang ‘yan. Narinig ko kay kapitan [Nelson Acob] na nagdagdag sila kasi kulang,” she said.

“Kailangan talaga nila ng marami, actually hindi lang bond paper ang kailangan nila, kailangan din nila ng mga printer, ink kasi doon pa lang sa budget ay nagkulang na para sa five school kaya ‘yong iba ay humihingi ng donations, sa mga indibidwal o sa iba-iba nila na pwede nila mahingian,” she added.

The budget allotment for the assistance of RTNMC came from the funds of the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) allocated for Barangay Rio Tuba, which is one of the 11 impact barangays of the mining operation.

