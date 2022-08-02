- Advertisement by Google -

Kpop girl group BLACKPINK surprised their fans on Sunday, July 31, when their video “Born Pink” premiered on their YouTube channel.

What thrilled the Blink’s even more were the announcements made in the 30 second video-a new single in August, an album in September, and a world tour in October.

Earlier, BLACKPINK released an in-game concert for PUGB Mobile called “The Virtual”.

In a press statement by YG Entertainment, the label revealed that they are now in the “final stages of recording a new album” and that their new music in August will launch “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.”

The release also hinted at an international tour by the end of the year, expected to be the “largest world tour in the history of Kpop.”

As of this writing, the said video remains in the top 3 trending spots on YouTube.

