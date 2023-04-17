BLACKPINK’s performance at Coachella was an unforgettable night for both the group and their fans, as they made history once again on Friday, April 14, as the first Korean act to headline the festival.

Despite an early technical issue, fans patiently waited for the show to start, and when it did, the crowd went wild.

The girls opened with the biting “Pink Venom” and followed it up with hits like “Kill This Love” and “How You Like That.”

The set included a high-energy string of hits like “Pretty Savage” and “Kick It,” during which the girls strutted down the runway, engaging with the crowd.

As they performed their debut song “Whistle,” each member subtly disappeared during the dance break that followed, signaling the beginning of the next phase: highlighting each member’s emerging solo careers.

Jennie performed first, singing a remixed version of her single “You & Me” with a new rap verse. Jisoo followed in a red asymmetrical dress made of plastic flowers, performing her debut single “Flower.” Rosé took the stage in a chain metal dress, delivering a moving rendition of “Gone / On the Ground.” Finally, Lisa closed out the solo performances with an explicit version of “Money.”

After a quick dance break, the girls came back into matching outfits for hits like “BOOMBAYAH,” “Lovesick Girls,” “Playing With Fire,” “Type Girl,” “Shut Down,” and “Tally.” The second to last song of the night was one of BLACKPINK’s earliest sensations, “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” while the finale was the sentimental and uplifting “Forever Young.”

Throughout the historic set, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa tapped into what they do best together as BLACKPINK: making Blinks feel seen.

And by allowing each member a moment of their own to shine, they allowed their individuality to be seen, too — and on one of music’s biggest stages, no less.

In between songs, the girls expressed their gratitude to the crowd for making their dreams come true. “So… let me start off with, four years ago we were invited to perform here for you at Coachella at the Sahara tent and that made a mark in all of our hearts,” Rosé affectionately told the crowd. “I must say, this is a dream come true … the reason all four of us are here is because of you.”

In 2016, BLACKPINK made their debut and quickly became one of the biggest K-pop girl groups in the world. In 2019, they made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella, marking their first full concert in the United States. And on Friday night in 2023, the global superstars returned to Coachella as the first Korean act to headline the festival.

