- Advertisement by Google -

Kpop girl groups BLACKPINK, Girls’ Generation, 2NE1 & Wonder Girls were listed as some of the ‘Best Girl Groups of All Time’ according to the Us Weekly magazine.

According to the magazine, Wondergirls who were launched in 2007, were the first Kpop girl group who made it to the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

BLACKPINK on the otherhand, whose debut studio LP, The Album, became the highest-selling release by a Korean girl group just one day after its October 2020 release.

Girl’s Generation, released their debut album in 2009, was considered as pioneer of Kpop and its influence world wide.

2NE1 became the first K-pop group to break into the top 100 of the Billboard 200 chart with their 2014 album, Crush. The quartet released their final single, “Goodbye,” in 2017, but they reunited in 2022 for a surprise appearance at Coachella.

- Advertisement -

The 4 Kpop girl groups joins Destiny’s Child, Spice Girls and Little Mix along with others in the said list

Us Weekly is a weekly celebrity and entertainment magazine based in New York.

About Post Author