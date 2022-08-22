- Advertisement by Google -

Kpop group BLACKPINK has set records on multiple platforms as they released their comeback single “Pink Venom” last Friday, August 19.

24 hours after its release on YouTube, the “Pink Venom” music video hit 86,228,516 views, breaking their own record for the music video of their 2020 single “How You Like That” with 86.3 million views.

On Spotify, the said song earned 10.79 million streams on its first day, making it the biggest Kpop act’s debut ever, topping BTS’ “Yet To Come”.

BLACKPINK’s latest single debuted straight at the top spot of Spotify’s ‘Top Songs Global’ daily chart, the first song by a Kpop girl group in history to achieve this feat. On its second day, ‘Pink Venom’ remained on top of the chart, making it the longest-running #1 K-pop song on the chart.

The Kpop girl group also broke the same records with iTunes, topping its worldwide and European charts for 2 consecutive days and earning the number 1 spot in the iTunes US charts.

