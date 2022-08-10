- Advertisement by Google -

If you’re a BLACKPINK fan, then this is good news for you.

BLANKPINK announced on Tuesday, August 9, that the Manila leg of their “Born Pink” global tour would begin on March 25, 2023.

The announcement coincides with the group’s sixth anniversary and return after a two-year break.

The popular Kpop girl group will also release a new album with the same title in September, as well as a new song titled ‘Pink Venom’ later this month.

“Born Pink” is claimed to be the female group’s largest global tour to date, with the last stop scheduled for 2024.

The Manila leg of the concert marks BLACKPINK’s second visit to the Philippines after their ‘In Your Area Tour’ in 2019.

