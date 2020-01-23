BJMP entry level exam for jail officers scheduled on Jan 25

Jail Senior Inspector Irene Gaspar said the examination is for non-criminologist applicants, such as teachers, IT professionals, and any other courses.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) local office announced Thursday that the entry level examination for those who wish to become jail officers will be on January 25 at their regional office in Batangas City.

Jail Senior Inspector Irene Gaspar said the examination is for non-criminologist applicants, such as teachers, IT professionals, and any other courses.

As of current, their recruitment is still ongoing due to the 2,000 needed jail officers nationwide.

“Actually, ongoing ang aming massive recruitment campaign dahil for this year we have a total of 2,000 jail officers na kinakailangan. Sa hanay ng BJMP, sa buong Pilipinas po ‘yan. Sa MIMAROPA wala pang binibigay na total number na kinakailangan pero sa buong Pilipinas 2,000 ang kinakailangang officers,” Gaspar said.

The following are qualifications for Jail Officer position:

1. He or she must be a Filipino citizen;

2. Must be a person of good moral character;

3. Passed the drug test, Neuro-Psychiatric, and medical examinations;

4. Physically and mentally fit for training;

5. The applicant must be a bachelor’s degree holder from a government-recognized school;

6. Must have passed the Penology Officer Examination or an equivalent 2nd-Level Eligibility ( RA 1080, CSC-Professional, P.D. No. 907);

7. No records of being dishonorably discharged from any government position or private employment;

8. He or she must not have been convicted by final judgment of an offense or crime involving moral turpitude;

9. Not less than 21 nor more than 30 years old*;

10. At least 5’4″ and 5’2″ in height for male and female, respectively*;

11. Must weigh no more or less than five kilograms (5kgs) from the standard weight corresponding to his/her height, age and sex.

While the documents needed to comply are the following:

1. 2 pcs. 2×2 latest ID picture

2. Marriage certificate (if married)

3. Authenticated copy of college Diploma

4. Photocopy of Birth certificate issued by the PSA

5. Authenticated copy of the transcript of records

6. Duly accomplished personal data sheet (revised 2007)

7. Photocopies of Barangay, MTC, RTC, prosecutor office, police and NBI clearances

8. Certificate of eligibility or board rating

9. Valid Community Tax Certificate

10. Certificate of Confirmation from NCIP

11. Hepatitis B test screening result

Uniformed personnel serving in the jail management service are entitled to Salary Grade 10 or monthly base pay of P29,668 with a gross salary of P37,488 with longevity pay, monthly provisional allowance, medical and dental benefits, and hazard pay.

Related

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.