April 24, 2021

Bising on the way out of PAR

By Rachel Ganancial | April 24, 2021 at 11:17 am

Bising has scaled down into a severe tropical storm and is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday afternoon, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

Weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said Bising was located at 945 kilometers (km) east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon as of 4:00 am.

It has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

“Mabagal pa rin ang pagkilos nitong bagyo at ngayon ay northeastward ang direksyon o pahilagang-silangan. Wala na itong direktang epekto ngayon sa ano man bahagi ng ating kalupaan at makikita natin sa kasalukuyan na malaking bahagi ng ating bansa ang maaliwalas ang papawirin,” she said on Saturday forecast.

Scattered rains due to thunderstorms will be experienced over Visayas area.

The Kalayaan Island will experience a temperature level of 26 to 33 degrees Celsius, while 25 to 33 degrees Celsius in Puerto Princesa throughout the day.

Rachel Ganancial

is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow.

