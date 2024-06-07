A rescue operation lasting 24 hours ended when a 57-year-old man was found dead after falling into a cave on Tapiutan Island in Barangay Bebeladan, El Nido, Palawan, on Tuesday, June 4.

The victim, a resident of Barangay Aberawan, was identified as Ismeraldo Daquer. He was reportedly harvesting swiftlet nests in the area when the accident occurred.

Swiftlet nest gathering is a local livelihood in El Nido, where the nests are highly prized as ingredients in bird’s nest soup.

The El Nido Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), along with personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard and El Nido Fire Station, initiated the retrieval operation. The team departed for Tapiutan Island at 9:41 p.m. on Tuesday (June 4) and arrived at the scene at 12:36 a.m. on Wednesday (June 5).

Rescuers said the recovery of the victim proved challenging due to the cave’s steep and jagged terrain.

He was finally retrieved from the cave at 3:13 p.m. on June 5. He was transported by speedboat back to Barangay Buena Suerte in El Nido, where the body was turned over to the El Nido MDRRMO at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The incident highlighted the dangerous nature of swiftlet nest harvesting, a critical source of income for many locals but fraught with peril due to the treacherous conditions of the caves, the rescuers said.