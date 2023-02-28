New tourist-related businesses in El Nido are being warned by the local tax district office to get registered or face closure.

The warning was issued by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in the province after it saw that a large number of unregistered enterprises related to tourism have sprung up in the northern Palawan town.

According to revenue district officer Jose Luna, this was seen by the local revenue district from 2022 to the first quarter of 2023 following the Tax Compliance and Verification Drive (TCVD).

“Sa dami ngayon, nagsulputan ngayon, nag-boom ang El Nido. Nag-TVCD kami doon, medyo marami kami nakita ngayon na unregistered. Iyon ang sinusulatan namin for them to comply, or else ay isasara namin,” he said.

Aside from El Nido’s tourism-related establishments, he claimed that letters concerning compliance have already been sent to two or three other businesses in the province.

BIR has given businesses two full days to pay their fines under Oplan Kandado.

If fines are not paid within the allotted time, a second warning will be issued for another five days, and if the business still refuses to comply, the national office may issue a temporary closure order.

Meanwhile, the bureau started the 2023 National Tax Campaign on February 7 to encourage the compliance of the tax paying public.

