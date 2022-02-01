The revenue district office of the Bureau Internal Revenue (BIR) in Palawan shut down three establishments in 2021 for failure to register their businesses, under-declaring their taxable sales by more than 30 percent, and inability to pay penalties after receiving notices.

They were part of the 10 establishments that the BIR has been monitoring under “Oplan Kandado”, according to revenue district office chief Jose Luna.

Luna said two of the three establishments are in El Nido town and the other one is in Puerto Princesa City.

According to him, the BIR has given businesses 48 hours to settle their fines. A five-day warning will be given if penalties are not paid within the said period, followed by a temporary closure order from the national office if the business continues to be non-compliant after the second notice.

“Ang basis ng Oplan Kandado is ‘yong non-declaration at unregistered. If you are under-declaring more than 30 percent, you are liable for Oplan Kandado. Then if you are unregistered, you have to be closed kasi you should have been registered to us,” Luna said.

After this year’s tax compliance verification exercise for over a thousand establishments in Palawan, Luna said the bureau will have a new list of candidates for closure.

Luna said that the candidate establishments for Oplan Kandado are in the retail or sale of goods business, and that the most common tax mapping infractions are the lack of accounting books and the failure to issue formal receipts.

“No books, no ORs, o meron silang OR pero hindi ginagamit. So walang use ‘yong nagpa-OR pero hindi ginagamit. Halimbawa nag-o-order slip lang,” he added.

Meanwhile, the bureau opened six vacancies for regular assessment officers where certified public accountants are required. BIR will also open a jobs fair to accommodate applicants to complete its over 70 plantilla positions.