The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) recognized the Puerto Princesa City government as one of the top taxpayers among local government units for the year 2023.

The plaque of recognition was received on March 15 by City Treasurer Jerome Padrones and City Accountant Charlito Padul from BIR District Office No. 36 Officer Rodante Caballero.

The BIR acknowledged the Puerto Princesa City government under the leadership of Mayor Lucilo Bayron for its ongoing partnership through the “prompt and efficient payment of correct taxes,” which contributed to achieving the district collection goal last year.

Padrones explained in a statement released by the City Information Office that these taxes come from deductions in the salaries of regular, contractual, and job order employees.

Padul and Padrones presented the plaque to Bayron on Monday.