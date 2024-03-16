The Palawan provincial government was among those recognized by the Bureau of Internal Revenue as one of the top local government taxpayers during yesterday’s launch ceremony, March 15, of the 2024 BIR Tax Campaign Kickoff.

The provincial government, under the direction of Governor Dennis Socrates, received praise for its consistent cooperation in paying taxes on time and accurately.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), an entity under the Department of Finance (DOF), said the collaboration is important in furthering the objective of augmenting tax collections in 2023.

BIR RR6-Manila Regional Director Renato Molina attended the event as the guest of honor.

During his speech, he emphasized the significance of achieving high tax collection rates and facilitating ease in tax payments.

He spotlighted the commendable collection performance and the embodiment of their tagline, “Serbisyong Biyaya, Tapat at Maasahan,” reflecting their commitment to ensuring a seamless experience for taxpayers in meeting their tax responsibilities.

“Napakahalaga [nang] pagbabayad ng buwis. Ito ay para ang ating bansa ay hindi mangutang nang mangutang. As of now, maraming utang ang ating bayan kaya ang ating opisina ay nagsusumikap na mag-tax campaign at iparating sa ating business taxpayers to try to help our office, our country,” he said.

“To attain na hindi tayo mangutang sa ibang bansa—let us join one another in this journey para makamit natin ang layunin na makalikom ng tamang buwis at maaayos natin ang bansang Pilipinas,” added Molina.

The provincial government, meanwhile, expressed gratitude for the recognition, especially the offices under its Finance Committee.

Assistant Provincial Accountant Leonila Baga stated that the provincial government is elated by the acknowledgment from the BIR, recognizing its consistency in remitting taxes from suppliers and employees on time, which contributes to government projects and programs.

“We are so proud and happy na na-recognize ang effort and work natin or the contributions coming from the provincial government of Palawan. Ito ay on time na nare-remit natin sa ating Bureau of Internal Revenue dito sa local level,” she said.

“Nagpapasalamat din kami lalo na sa provincial government under the leadership of Gov. Socrates na nagawa natin kung ano ang duties and functions ng kanyang Finance Committee, lalo na ang Provincial Accountant’s Office. We see to it na lahat ng payment at disbursement ng Provincial Government ay tamang taxes ang ating wini-withheld and we remit it directly to BIR every 10th of the month,” she elaborated.

Meanwhile, Provincial Treasurer Elino Mondragon explained that the province, along with all local agencies and local government units, as well as establishments, are mandated by the BIR to act as collecting agents.

He noted that all procurements and employees go through withholding tax payments. These taxes are remitted to the BIR, forming part of the national collections that serve as the source of national tax allocation for each LGU.

Furthermore, Mondragon emphasized the significance of the province’s recognition as one of the top taxpayers, stressing its role as a partner in the collection of national taxes. This recognition is valuable and important as it underscores the province’s contribution to the remittance of BIR collections and taxes.

“Nagpapasalamat tayo sa ating mga taxpayers, mga contractors, suppliers, at mga establishments sa buong lalawigan ng Palawan. Sana ay ibigay natin kung ano ang nararapat sa ating National Government sa pangongolekta ng buwis dahil mahalaga ang pangongolekta ng buwis dahil ito rin ang pinanggagalingan ng mga infrastructure para sa ating mga kabayan-bayanan,” he said.

Those who participated also signed the 2024 Pledge of Support by BIR, and the theme song or jingle of the tax campaign was launched to further strengthen tax payment and collection efforts.