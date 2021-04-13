BIR Palawan to resume operation on Wednesday

BIR RDO No. 36 Puerto Princesa – Palawan office disinfects its premises before its resumption of operation on April 14. | Photo from BIR RDO 036-Palawan Facebook page

The local revenue district office of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) will resume its operations on April 14 after its two-day temporary closure for the disinfection of its premises and antigen tests of its employees.

Assistant revenue district officer Atty. John Rainier Camba said the resumption of their operation was after conforming with the required disinfection of the BIR RDO No. 36 Puerto Princesa–Palawan office and negative results of the antigen tests of its employees.

“Una-una, lahat pina-antigen test natin, thankfully naman lahat ay negative, nagpa-misting din kami aside doon sa normal na everyday disinfection namin. Simula kahapon hanggang ngayon ay sarado, mag-o-open sa Wednesday pero ‘yong offsite natin at revenue district officer na nasa iba’t ibang munisipyo ay open sila para mag-receive ng ITR,” Camba said.

Upon resumption of operation however, the office will continue to observe alternative work arrangement pursuant to Civil Service Commission (CSC) Resolution No. 2000912 as implemented by CSC Memorandum Circular No. 18, s. 2020 dated October 15, 2020.

The RDO will set up offsite tax filing centers to accommodate the filing of annual Income Tax Returns (ITR) for taxable year ending December 31, 2020, which is due on April 15 to lessen the congestion of tax payers in BIR office.

The offsite tax filing centers will be open from April 13 to 15 at Robinsons Place-Palawan and NCCC Mall-Palawan for Puerto Princesa. BIR is still waiting for the approval of SM-Puerto Princesa so it can have three offsites for the city. The office of the revenue collection officers are also open in each municipality for tax payers outside Puerto Princesa.

“Nagkaroon kami ng offsite tax filing center, ito ‘yong sa Robinsons at NCCC. Naghihintay lang kami ng approval from SM para maging tatlo ‘yong offsite sa Puerto Princesa and ‘yong revenue collection officers sa bawat munisipyo para mag-receive ng ITR ng tax payers natin,” he said.

Camba also said he believes that the spike of COVID-19 cases will not affect the collection of BIR from the ITR of tax payers in 2020.

“Sa tingin ko naman hindi kasi ang mangyayari ay i-a-adjust lang naman nila ‘yong kanilang ITR, technically for 2020 ‘yong kokolektahin natin ngayong April. Iyong adjustment na ginawa nila noong last quarter 2020, ngayon lang siya mag-a-appear as collection ng BIR,” he said.

Aside from filing ITR in BIR office and offsite tax filing centers, tax payers can also file it through online, he added.

BIR will not extend the deadline for the filing and payment of annual ITR as stated in the revenue memorandum circular number (RMC) 46-2021 released on April 6, but taxpayers may amend their returns until May 15 without penalties.

“Pwede mag-amend ang taxpayer ng kanilang return hanggang May 15 na walang penalties. As of ngayon, wala pa issuance na nag-i-extend. Ang outstanding na issuance ngayon ay walang extension pero pwede sila mag-amend ng kanilang return hanggang May 15 pero kailangan nila i-submit ‘yong kanilang returns sa April 15 para hindi sila ma-penalize,” he explained.

“Sana tulungan natin ang gobyerno na makakolekta ng taxes para pantustos natin sa COVID response. Isa lang ‘yon pero marami pa talaga tayong projects na popondohan, kailangan talaga natin ng tulong ng ating tax payers na magbayad ng tama. Huwag na nila hintayin ‘yong April 15 para mag-file at magbayad,” he said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts