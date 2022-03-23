The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Palawan will open offsite tax filing centers (OFTC) to accommodate the influx of taxpayers filing their 2021 income tax returns (ITR) before due date on April 18.

Atty. John Rainier Camba, assistant revenue district officer, told Palawan News on Wednesday that the bureau will open OFTC starting March 28 to April 18, which will operate except weekends and holidays.

He added that the local revenue district office will be open on April 2, 3, 9 and 10 to accept ITR from taxpayers.

“Same as last year pa rin ang ini-expect namin na taxpayers na mag-file ng ITR. So far, wala pang issuances ang national office if may extension ng filing at kung pwede mag-file sa ibang district,” he said.

The OFTCs are located in the Robinsons Place Palawan, NCCC Mall Palawan, and SM City Puerto Princesa. The bureau said that its Office of the Revenue Collection Officer in all municipalities will also accept ITR filing, posted in a separate advisory.

“Nagkataon lang na walang pasok ang Thursday (Maundy Thursday) to Sunday. April 15 kasi walang pasok kaya ang deadline ay next working day, which is April 18,” Camba added.

Taxpayers are advised to pay their taxes on or before the due date to avoid penalties.

Revenue district officer Jose Luna previously stated that the bureau hopes to see an increase in collection for the 2021 tax year in April. The lack of economic activity in Palawan, according to Luna, could be one of the obstacles to reaching the year’s goal.

The RDO collected P3.5 billion in 2021, 5.45 percent more than the P3.3 billion last year’s target.