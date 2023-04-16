The revenue district office of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in Palawan is extending its operating hours this Sunday to accommodate taxpayers before the due date for filing their 2022 annual income tax returns (AITR) on April 17.

The local revenue district office is encouraging taxpayers to avoid the rush in filing and paying their 2022 AITR on Monday.

“Taxpayers who will manually file their AITR and pay taxes due thereon through RCOs of the RDO may pay in cash up to twenty thousand pesos (P 20,000.00) only or in check regardless of the amount,” it said.

The bureau will serve taxpayers who will file and pay their 2022 AITR at the new office located at the FD Building, Carandang corner H. Mendoza, Barangay Manggahan, Puerto Princesa City.

Earlier, BIR Palawan set up three tax assistance centers at malls to assist the expected influx of taxpayers starting in April. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to serve locals.

Revenue district officer Jun Lana previously stated that the local office is positive that it will hit its estimated P4.2 billion target this year after missing its 2021 goal by 6.18 percent due to Typhoon Odette.

BIR also anticipates considerable collections from the tourism industry as it eventually recovers.

