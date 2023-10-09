Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. has granted an exemption from issuing receipts to individuals engaged in the supply, production, sale, contract growing, and milling of agricultural food products.

He said the exemption applies to those whose annual gross sales or receipts, for tax purposes, do not exceed P1,000,000 in accordance with Revenue Regulation No. 12-2023.

“Small farmers do not need to issue receipts. The BIR will do its part in making the lives of our farmers easier. The BIR will only require receipts if their annual gross sales/receipts exceed 1M,” Lumagui stated.

In line with his dedication to promoting ease of doing business and enhancing taxpayer service, Lumagui has eliminated the necessity for both primary and supplementary records of gross sales/receipts concerning the sale of Agricultural Food Products by these small-scale farmers.

Agricultural food products covers items in their natural state that are typically utilized for generating or manufacturing food for human consumption. T

his includes items like farm crops, livestock, poultry, seafood, common salt, and agricultural materials. Additionally, it includes products that have undergone basic preparation or preservation before being made available in the market.