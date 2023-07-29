Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) condemns the dissemination of deceptive job postings circulating on several social media platforms, with Facebook and TikTok being particularly highlighted.

“The BIR is committed to providing equal and fair opportunities to all job applicants in accordance with the government’s principles of transparency and integrity; hence, this matter is taken seriously because it misleads job seekers. We assure the public that we are actively investigating the source of these misleading posts to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. We thank the public for their continued support and cooperation in combating misinformation and ensuring a secure and credible job application process”, said Lumagui, Jr.

Lumagui said the post had falsely claimed to offer exorbitant monthly salaries, even to high school graduates, and implied that the job openings were affiliated with the BIR.

He clarified that the BIR did not initiate, create, nor authorize such job postings, and that they were purely deceptive and fraudulent.

In light of this incident, the Bureau is encouraging the public to be vigilant and cautious when considering job postings in social media or other platforms, and to always verify the information from official sources to avoid falling victim to scams or deceptive practices.

Lumagui added that all individuals who seek employment opportunities with the BIR are urged to rely only on the Bureau’s official channels of information.

He said the complete and legitimate list of job vacancies, along with their respective requirements, can be found on the BIR Website at https://www.bir.gov.ph/index.php/vacant-positions.html and/or BIR Official Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/birgovph.