Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has clarified that small-scale online sellers are exempt from the creditable withholding tax according to tax laws.

“Small-scale online sellers are exempt from withholding tax. The BIR is sympathetic to small businesses in its approach to taxing online sellers or merchants,” he stated.

He pointed out that these exemptions are applicable based on Revenue Regulation No. 16-2023 and Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 8-2024. This pertains to the creditable withholding tax of 1% on half of the gross remittances made by e-marketplace operators and digital financial services providers to sellers and merchants for goods or services sold through their platform/facility.

Explaining further, he clarified that the following sellers or merchants qualify for exemption:

If the annual total gross remittances to an online seller or merchant for the past taxable year have not exceeded ₱500,000. If the cumulative gross remittances to an online seller or merchant in a taxable year have not yet exceeded ₱500,000. If the seller or merchant is duly exempt from or subject to a lower income tax rate as per any existing law or treaty.

He emphasized that the gross remittances of ₱500,000 encompass the total amount of remittances received by the seller or merchant for the sale of goods and services from all e-marketplace operators and Digital Financial Services Providers.

“For those who exceed the ₱500,000 annual gross remittance threshold, it is only fair that they be subject to withholding tax. We have to maintain fairness with the retail sector and brick-and-mortar stores that consistently fulfill their tax obligations. Whether it’s a physical store or an online one, paying taxes is a responsibility that everyone must uphold,” Lumagui asserted.

He mentioned that RR No. 16-2023 and RMC No. 8-2024 are the regulations issued by the BIR that provide guidance on the withholding tax for online sellers. These regulations cover definitions, taxation, and the obligations of online sellers and platforms concerning the withholding tax system.

“The BIR adopts a friendly and approachable stance towards the taxation of online sellers. We understand that most online sellers do not intend to evade taxes; they simply require guidance in the registration and payment processes. The BIR is here to offer all the necessary guidance and explanations to this new sector of society. We are here to educate and serve,” Lumagui assured.

He also directed the entire BIR to educate and assist online sellers and platforms in understanding their tax obligations.

In 2024, the BIR’s primary focus is on delivering excellent taxpayer service, which includes educating all types of taxpayers, including online sellers.