A biochar production training is set to be held in Rizal in southern Palawan, benefiting coconut farmer associations from the town’s 11 barangays.

Biochar is a type of charcoal made by pyrolyzing organic materials such as wood, agricultural waste, or other biomass to become a fertilizer. Horticultural societies said it is a potent fertilizer made by heating biomass without much air, and it retains a structure that helps soil hold water and nutrients for plants.

In a meeting held on Friday, the local government and its partner, BaiAni Foundation, Inc. informed the coconut association leaders about the training to be held on November 28 to 29.

The information office in Rizal said the biochar training activity aims to restore soil fertility and reduce the use of inorganic fertilizers.

The organizers see the technology as a sustainable livelihood opportunity for coconut farmers and other farmers dependent on fertilizers.

During the meeting, other products made from coconut fiber were showcased.

Mayor Norman Ong of Rizal assured that the local government would actively cooperate in activities that contribute to the development of the skills and living standards of the people in their town.