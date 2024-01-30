BingoPlus, your comprehensive entertainment and amusement platform and the first online Bingo app in the country, honors the biggest and most popular festival in Cebu City, the Sinulog.

The Sinulog Festival is an annual celebration held every third Sunday of January in Cebu. The festival is also known for its street parties, which happen during the night. It is also tagged as one of the Grandest Festivals in the country.

To kick-off the brand’s support, BingoPlus started its on-ground presence by staging its first booth on January 6 at the World Tent City. Cebuanos immediately felt the fun and entertainment through the games that were set up in the booths, such as the color game and ring toss. Additional BingoPlus booths were also staged at Fuente Osmena, Plaza Independencia, and SRP Grandstand to reach a larger audience and to spread the fun and entertainment. Adding-up to the activities previously mentioned, photo wall, winner drop ball, roll the dice, and archery were also an engagement activity in the BingoPlus booth.

To further highlight Sinulog, BingoPlus gave recognition to Cebuanos who are seen dedicated and passionate in their craft in different events such as the Miss Cebu 2024, Sinulog Idol 2024, Sinulog Festival Queen, and Sinulog Dance Crew.

The brand awarded Miss Runway by BingoPlus and a P10,000 cash to Zoe Cameron and Miss BingoPlus Cebu 2024 with a P30,000 cash to Sofia Mendheart Jumamoy during the Miss Cebu Pre-Pageant event held on January 10. Moreover, on January 17 during the Miss Cebu 2024 Coronation Night, Zoe Cameron received another award which is the Miss Charity by BingoPlus award and a P30,000 cash. The brand also supported the Sinulog Idol 2024 and awarded the BingoPlus Choice Award with P10,000 cash to JayR Panucialman, who was also hailed as the Grand Winner of Sinulog Idol and received an additional P5,000 in cash from BingoPlus. Sinulog Festival Queen and Sinulog Dance Crew both commenced on January 19. BingoPlus sponsored P10,000 in cash for the BingoPlus Choice Award. On the other hand, Mary Love Lopez was recognized as Miss BingoPlus Festival Queen and received P20,000 cash.

To wrap off the brand presence, BingoPlus participated in the float parade on January 21, where thousands of spectators witnessed all the beautiful, festive, and grandest floats from different sponsors and contingents. People endured the heat to show support to their favorites. On that same day, BingoPlus variety show day 1 was held in Plaza Independencia and in World Tent City for day 2. Cebuanos were truly entertained in this 2-day BingoPlus event as they witnessed performances by Tony Labrusca, Paul Salas, G22 and more. Furthermore, P150,000 worth of raffle prizes (minor and major) and game prizes were given away, and P50,000 in cash was raffled on the second day. It was indeed one successful prititit Sinulog experience for BingoPlus.

Such efforts are the brand’s own way of giving back all the support and gratitude that it has received. It is also indeed a reaffirmation that BingoPlus holds its mission to be the leading leisure and entertainment provider.

