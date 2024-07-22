BingoPlus, the comprehensive entertainment and amusement platform and the first online bingo app in the country, celebrated the night of glitz and glam in the most-awaited charitable night with GMA Kapuso Star, the GMA Gala 2024.

The GMA Gala 2024 is an annual gathering of Kapuso personalities that serves as a fund-raising event for the GMA Kapuso Foundation. The foundation has been at the forefront of the Filipino people in providing humanitarian efforts through programs in health, education, and disaster relief, designed to meet the specific needs of Filipinos in need.

As a proud sponsor, DigiPlus President Andy Tsui and AB Leisure Exponent Inc. President Rafael Jasper Vicencio joined the sparkling night. They gracefully walked the red carpet with Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo, who carried a customized locally-made handbag with BingoPlus Foundation logo painted on it.

In an interview, Manalo shared her feeling walking down the GMA red carpet along with BingoPlus.

“It feels great to join such a prestigious event with people who share similar principles with Miss Universe Philippines. Just like us at MUPH, BingoPlus values providing entertainment as much as committing to social responsibility and that’s something we definitely applaud.”

In addition, BingoPlus invited some of your favorite Sparkle GMA artist as one of its #BingoPlusxGMAGala2024 ambassadors for the night. Among these artists were Angel Leighton, Sophia Senoron, Jeff Moses, Will Ashley, Anjay Anson, Michael Sager, and Kristoffer Martin.

The brand also awarded the BingoPlus Gala Night Icon to Ken Chan, who took home the cash prize of Php 200,000.00, of which Php 100,000.00 will be donated to the GMA Kapuso Foundation. In addition, the BingoPlus Foundation shared Php 200,000.00 to the GMA Kapuso Foundation, handed over by the DigiPlus Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability Celeste Jovenir to support its charitable initiatives.

The night is also a “dream come true” for Jhen Digal, a 46-year-old Kapuso fan from Laguna who luckily won the BingoPlus Project Hope Campaign. The campaign aims to inspire a positive sense of “hope” by offering unique and exclusive experiences at the gala. Ms. Digal enjoyed the all-expense-paid glamour experience—from hair, nails, make-up, and dress – together with the opportunity to meet her favorite Kapuso stars.

Aside from Ms. Digal, BingoPlus offered the gala experience to two lucky BingoPlus VIP players. This initiative is part of the developing efforts of the BingoPlus Big Client Service System.

All enjoyed with BingoPlus serving fun drinks in a mobile bar installed inside, made entertaining by social media influencers Francine Garcia and Queen Dura.

BingoPlus remains true to its commitment to providing a fun and enjoyable brand experience for everyone. Its partnership with the GMA Kapuso Foundation to bring a successful and entertaining charitable GMA Gala 2024 adds to the brand’s growing efforts to create positive impact to the communities while bringing an unparalleled and memorable BingoPlus experience based on the entertainment interests of everyone. The brand is in its best form to bring fun anytime and anywhere.