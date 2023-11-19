BingoPlus, the first and only live streaming bingo in the Philippines, brought a fun-filled and entertaining week to the communities as it supported various events in sports, music and arts to ensure quality entertainment, making it enjoyable and truly memorable.

In a two-day event, BingoPlus extended its support to the recently concluded 1st Speaker FM Romualdez Invitational Golf Cup 2023, held November 11 and 12 at the San Juanico Park Golf & Country Club, Tacloban City. Hundreds of players and enthusiasts gathered at the golfing event to support and enjoy the game. The event marked the very first golf activity in Tacloban, dedicated to honoring the indelible legacy of the Club in the community, aiming to contribute a significant impact to the golfing community.

During the same week, on November 11, BingoPlus jammed along with the Kyusiklaban Music Festival at Quezon City Memorial Circle. In its second year, the brand joined this fun-filled event to promote Original Pilipino Music (OPM), aiming to highlight the talent of Filipino artists that are globally renowned and respected. The music festival also aims to foster camaraderie among the community by celebrating life through the promotion of OPM while providing free and accessible quality entertainment for all.

Top country’s bands and artists such as Parokya ni Edgar, Mayonnaise, Rivermaya, and Flow G performed at the event with a special comedic act by the Beks Squad. The brand established interactive booths with fun activities while distributing free premium merchandise for the jammers to add enjoyment and entertainment to the event.

Moreover, the week was also a journey into nostalgia as the iconic TV series “Tabing Ilog” returned on stage in a series of shows with “Tabing Ilog: The Musical”, which started its first wave last November 10 at PETA Theater. BingoPlus joined ABS-CBN and PETA in making this very first adaptation series from the 90s teen drama, stepping back in time and into the lives of James, Rovic, Eds, Badong, George, Fonzy, and Corrinne. The show was composed of the generation’s best and young talents from Star Magic and the theatre stage, such as BINI’s Jhoanna Robles, Sheena Belarmino, and Vivoree Esclito, BGYO members Akira Morishita and JL Toreliza, and Benedix Ramos.

“Tabing Ilog: The Musical” will run until Dec. 17, 2023, every Thursday to Sunday. Tickets are available online on KTX.

BingoPlus is fully committed to supporting entertainment across different platforms, ensuring the brand’s mission to keep sports, arts, and music truly memorable. With the support provided to the organizations, the brand aims to make every momentous event outstandingly fun and enjoyable for everyone, transcending beyond the standard and quality of entertainment, anytime and anywhere.

BingoPlus proudly stands as flagship brand under the esteemed Digiplus Interactive Corp, solidifying their position as prominent gaming and leisure providers in the country. With a reputation for excellence and innovation, Digiplus Interactive Corp continues to enrich the gaming experience for Filipino players across the nation.