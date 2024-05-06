BingoPlus, your comprehensive entertainment platform in the country and provider of your favourite online tongits, bingo and perya games, serves a fun-filled and truly entertaining experience for the most-awaited and prestigious pageant in the country, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH).

Since its establishment, BingoPlus has been known to support making the national and local pageant scenes in the country more enjoyable. This year, the brand forged a bond with Empireph Holdings Inc. to bring an exciting and thrilling MUPH experience to both the candidates and their supporters.

To welcome this venture, the brand hosted an exclusive press conference attended by a diverse cast of 44 delegates from different parts of the country and overseas Filipino communities last April 12 and 13 at the Limapark Hotel and Batangas Lakelands, Batangas City. In the event, the queens shared their growing friendship and sisterhood in the competition, which empowered and enabled them to build camaraderie and good relationships even beyond the competition.

Among the notable pageant veterans are Ahtisa Manalo from Quezon Province, Christi Lynn McGarry from Taguig City, Kris Tiffany Janson from Cebu, Stacey Gabriel from Cainta, Selena Antonio-Reyes from Pasig City, and Victoria Velasquez Vincent from Bacoor City. Joining them are national pageant newbies Alexie Mae Brooks from Iloilo City, Tarah Valencia from Baguio City, Rethiana Rosa from Camiguin, and Kayla Jean Carter from the Filipino community in Northern California.

BingoPlus will make this year’s MUPH more exciting by launching its online voting campaign soon that will give the top-most-voted queen an express ticket to the final 20, along with a cash prize of ₱250,000.

The MUPH excitement extends not only to the candidates but also to everyone. BingoPlus will be giving away prizes like MUPH VIP tickets, an iPhone 15 Plus, and cash prizes. To learn more about the campaign, visit our social media pages or website at www.bingoplus.com.

Watch the coronation night live on May 22 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

BingoPlus and ArenaPlus proudly stand as flagship brands under Digiplus Interactive Corp., solidifying its position as a leading gaming and leisure provider in the country with its newest product, GamePlus.