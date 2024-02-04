ILOILO CITY, PHILIPPINES — BingoPlus, your comprehensive entertainment and amusement platform and the first online Bingo app in the country, celebrated beauty and festivity in loilo as the city transformed into the celebratory spiri of the annual Dinagyang Festival 2024.

The Dinagyang Festival is an awe-inspiring showcase of lloilo City’s rich cultural heritage and devotion to the Sto. Niño (the Holy Child Jesus). Renowned worldwide for its captivating activities, merrymaking, performances, and dancing, Dinagyang stands as one of the popular festivals in the country.

As a co-presenter, BingoPlus ensured a fun-filled and truly entertaining Dinagyang Festival,celebrating the beauty and culture shared by everyone. The festive season commenced with the Miss lloilo Coronation Night on January 13 at Western Visayas State University, where Alexie Mae Brooks was awarded Miss lloilo BingoPlus 2024, taking home a cash prize of P50,000.

Being the Creative City of Gastronomy, the brand organized the Dinagyang Food Festival,enjoyed by thousands of festival-goers in Downtown lloilo starting on January 25. This showcased the historically rich and diverse food of lloilo. On January 26, the city culminated the talents, creativity, and craftsmanship of the locals by opening its streets for the Dinagyang ILOmination Streetdance Competition & Floats Parade of Lights. To ensure the enjoyment of this event, BingoPlus awarded P20,000 to Tribu Sidlangan for winning Best in Costume. The brand also marched through the festive roads with the BingoPlus Illuminating Float,accompanied by the Miss lloilo Queens.

Furthermore, the brand is committed to making the festival truly entertaining, ucreating a memorable experience for everyone. As the leading entertainment platform in the country,BingoPlus engaged in festival competitions from January 27 to 28, such as the Festive Parade Sponsors’ Mardi Gras, Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan, and the Dinagyang Tribes Competition. The brand awarded Tribu Silak with the Best in Choreography, providing a cash prize of P20,000 for the tribe competition, adding hype and entertainment to the festival.

All events were enjoyed alongside the activities and prizes brought by BingoPlus and GamePlus in Valeria Street. The brand set up booths until January 28 with games and activities like color game, photo booth, and the 3×3 Bingo Rush. To add more fun and entertainment, the brand organized a 2-day variety show in the street, featuring dance and singing competitions and performances from local and mainstream artists and influencers like Tony Labrusca, G22, KD Estrada, Neil Coleta, Jairius Aquino, and more. BingoPlus also distributed a total of P180,000 in prizes for all activities in the street, making the activities more fun. All of this was enjoyed with the distribution of premium festive merchandise throughout the Dinagyang Festival.

Our increasing involvement in local festivals marks a steadfast commitment to enrich local cultures and traditions celebrated generation after generation. Through our unwavering dedication, BingoPlus ensures that such gatherings are enjoyed anytime and anywhere.

BingoPlus and ArenaPlus proudly stand as flagship brands under Digiplus Interactive Corp,solidifying its position as a leading gaming and leisure provider in the country, with its newest product, GamePlus. For more updates, visit www.bingoplus.com and www.arenaplus.net or download the apps now via the App Store and Google Play.