BingoPlus, the first and only live streaming bingo in the Philippines, supports yet another year of fun and entertainment to the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMMF) stage as it joins the annual MMFF Gabi ng Parangal as its Event Presenter last December 27 at the New Frontier Theater.

The MMFF Gabi ng Parangal is an annual awards night organized to celebrate and pay homage to the outstanding Filipino films that provide quality and entertaining year-ender movies. The event was attended by big stars in the movie industry such as Ms. Sharon Cuneta, Mr. Alden Richards, Ms. Miles Ocampo, and BingoPlus’ very own Mr. Piolo Pascual.

This year, ten (10) film entries were screened and selected for the awards. Among winners were the movie “Firefly” winning the Best Picture, Pepe Diokno of “Gomburza” for Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor JC Santos for “Mallari”.

The night was made special with DigiPlus President Andy Tsui handing out the award with PHP 100,000 cash prize to the Best Actress winner, Ms. Vilma Santos for “When I Met You In Tokyo”. Meanwhile, BingoPlus President Rafael Jasper Vicencio awarded the Best Actor with the same amount of cash prize to Mr. Cedrick Juan for “Gomburza”. In addition, hundreds of attendees received premium merchandise from the brand, making the night extra fun and special.

The MMFF has been consistently providing a monumental platform and appreciation for Filipino produced movies, bringing quality and entertaining film to the comfort of the Filipino’s. As the leading online bingo platform in the country, BingoPlus aims to ensure that this year’s festival is extra special and entertaining, staying true to its commitment to provide quality and fun-filled season celebrations for all, anytime and anywhere.

BingoPlus and ArenaPlus proudly stand as flagship brands under Digiplus Interactive Corp, solidifying its position as a leading gaming and leisure provider in the country. For more updates, visit www.bingoplus.com and www.arenaplus.net or download the apps now via the App Store and Google Play.



