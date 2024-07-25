Barangay Binduyan in Puerto Princesa City marked the 50th annual National Nutrition Month at their barangay basketball court on Wednesday, adopting an unconventional approach.

Unlike previous years, local farmers showcased crops predominantly grown in their home gardens as they continue to recover from the loss of fertile land caused by Typhoon Odette in 2021.

This year’s festivities revolved around the National Nutrition Council’s five-year Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN) themed “Sa PPAN: Sama-sama sa Nutrisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat!”. The program’s milestone anniversary highlighted the importance of home, school, and community food production in combating child malnutrition.

Food insecurity has become more evident in the barangay following Typhoon Odette. Macario Fabrigas, Barangay Captain of Binduyan, observed that the main livelihood in the area still centers on food production.

“Dito po, mga 60 percent [ng populasyon] ay fishermen talaga. Pero ‘di na mabibilang kung ilan ang farmers kasi kadalasan, ang mga magsasaka ay nangingisda din. Bilang lang yung fishermen talaga. Kaso ngayon, dahil hirap na rin magtanim at magpatubo, talagang kani-kaniyang paraan na makapangisda,” stated Fabrigas.

Despite the challenges, Binduyan residents presented their freshest produce at the fruits & vegetables display, which sold out before the main program concluded. However, most noted that the harvest was limited as the produce was cultivated in small backyard plots and pots.

Kagawad Paulo Relampagos remarked on the reduced number of attendees compared to last year and the lesser variety of fruits displayed, with no cashews or large bunches of bananas available. The more resilient fruits like langka (jackfruit) were quartered before being sold.

“Dati po nakapalibot pa ‘yan dito sa basketball court, may kaniya-kaniyang booth yang mga grupo at punong-puno. Ngayon ang ginawa namin, bawat purok magkakasama-sama,” Relampagos noted.

Binduyan stretches from the coast to the hills in the northern part of Puerto Princesa City. During Typhoon Odette, it suffered from severe weather impacts. Seaside residents sought higher ground, while those atop the hills faced dangerous landslides.

Jose Caballero, a Tagbanua elder residing in Binduyan since 1986, recounted the loss of his livestock amid the storm while he was trapped in mud that engulfed his home.

“More than trenta butil ng manok, nawala. Anim na inahin, nandoon sa ilalim, nabaon sa lupa. (…) Lahat ng tanim ko nagkandasira. Mahigit-kumulang isandaang puno ng niyog doon sa bulubundukin, hindi ko na pinuntahan doon. Di ko alam kung nasira, o kung ano nang sistema doon,” Caballero shared.

He added that despite the City Agriculturist Office’s efforts to survey the damage to crops and livestock, some affected Tagbanua families had yet to receive adequate livelihood aid or assistance beyond groceries, due to inventory list errors.

During the nutrition month celebration, Caballero visited the 4Ps fruit & vegetables display booth managed by other Tagbanua members but left early without any produce.

The day-long nutrition month program included a community-wide Zumba dance, a produce display competition, a healthy mommy and baby contest, a cooking contest, and a family health care class.

Although the food harvest was meager, the barangay made concerted efforts to promote nutrition education. Health workers provided a community lunch made from native chicken and local vegetables as part of the feeding program and distributed multivitamins to the villagers.