- Advertisement by Google -

The House of Representatives has received a new version of a bill that seeks to designate March 30 as an annual non-working holiday in honor of Puerto Princesa’s status as the “City of the Living God.”

Rep. Edward Hagedorn of the 3rd District of Palawan reintroduced House Bill No. 4885, which his late brother Douglas Hagedorn had sponsored in the 16th Congress, along with Rep. Eddie Villanueva of the Citizen’s Battle Against Corruption (CIBAC) Party-list.

Hagedorn stated on Friday at the general membership meeting of the Puerto Princesa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. that aside from his brother’s justification that the city is away from the earthquake fault line and the ring of fire, it is a diligent, God-fearing, and environmentally conscious land.

Forgetting to give it importance, he explained, could be the reason why the city has become a cyclone pathway, such as when Typhoon Odette wreaked havoc and damaged numerous properties.

- Advertisement -

“Alam niyo, maaaring pagtawanan tayo dito, pero hindi ko puwedeng balewalain–natatandaan ko noong time na dineclare natin ito as a city of the living God, hindi tayo nakakaranas ng mga delubyo,” Rep. Hagedorn said.

“Noong mawala na yan at nabalewala, medyo pati bagyo na dati hindi dumadaan sa atin, nagiging malimit na. Kaya sabi ko, wala namang masama kung gawin nating city of the living God. Meron namang city of flowers, hindi naman masama,” he said.

Puerto Princesa was named as “City of the Living God” via Executive Order No. 13 and by the Sangguniang Panlungsod through Resolution Nos. 770-2010 and 579-2012 dated June 4, 2012. They were in view of the fact that it is endowed with abundant resources and is home to one of the New Seven Wonders of Nature, the Puerto Princesa Underground River.

The bill stated in the explanatory note that if March 30 falls on a Saturday or Monday, the observance will be held on the Monday that follows.

Back to school na nga, mga Suki! Para sa aming mga estudyante na Suki, huwag kalimutan kunin ang iyong allowance sa pinakamalapit na Palawan Express! May higit 10,000 agents at branches nationwide! #iPalawanMoNa #PalaParaan

Para sa kumpletong detalye, pumunta sa https://bit.ly/3cD8DA7. Huwag rin kalimutan i-like at i-follow ang aming official pages, Suki!

About Post Author

Celeste Anna Formoso has been with Palawan News since January 2019. She is its managing editor, overseeing and coordinating day-to-day editorial activities. Her writing interests are politics and governance, health, defense, investigative journalism, civic journalism, and the environment. See author's posts